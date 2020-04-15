Senator Tester fighting for Montana children with over $10 Million in programs

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... THE OCCURRENCE OF MODERATE SNOW/LARGE FLAKES AND LOW VISIBILITY. A BAND OF SNOW HAS POSITIONED ITSELF OVER KMSO AND IS PRODUCING MODERATE SNOWFALL DUE TO LARGE SNOWFLAKES AND VERY LITTLE WIND. EXPECT LOW VISIBILITY AND QUICK ACCUMULATIONS THROUGH 6 AM MDT. SNOW WILL CONTINUE THEREAFTER, BUT INTENSITY OF SNOW SHOULD WEAKEN.

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL MINERAL...SOUTHERN MISSOULA...SOUTHEASTERN SANDERS AND NORTH CENTRAL GRANITE COUNTIES UNTIL 745 AM MDT... AT 626 AM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING AN INTENSE LINE OF HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS FROM SUPERIOR TO POTOMAC, MOVING SOUTHWEST AT 10 MPH. VISIBILITY WILL BE REDUCED TO ONE-QUARTER MILE AT TIMES AND ROADS WILL BE QUICKLY COVERED WITH SLUSH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MISSOULA, SUPERIOR, ALBERTON, WYE, EVARO, TARKIO, BONNER-WEST RIVERSIDE, RIVERBEND, EAST MISSOULA, FRENCHTOWN, NIMROD, NINEMILE, POTOMAC, LOZEAU, HUSON, QUARTZ, CLINTON, TURAH, GREENOUGH AND TWIN CREEKS.

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR BRADY DENNIS, 18 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE DEVELOPMENTALLY DELAYED AT 12 YEAR OLD LEVEL. LAST SEEN WEARING BLACK JACKET WITH HOOD, HAT, AND DARK JEANS. LEFT ON FOOT, POSSIBLY HEADED FOR HELENA, MONTANA. SUFFERS FROM SEIZURES AND EPILEPSY REQUIRING MEDICATION. THERE IS CONCERN FOR HER SAFETY. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ON BRADY DENNIS PLEASE CONTACT MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406 552 6300 OR 911. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ASSISTANCE.