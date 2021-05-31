VA Secretary visit

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester addresses a roundtable discussion with veterans and other community members on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Fort Harrison in Helena.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Washington D.C.- Early this morning, Senator Tester, who chairs the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, released the statement in remembrance of those who lost their life for Memorial Day.

"Montanans are no strangers to service. On Memorial Day, we honor the sacrifices of our servicemembers, and reaffirm our commitment to ensuring we're living up to the promises we've made to our men and women in uniform—today, and every day." - Senator Tester 

You can watch the senators full video that he tweeted by following this link. 

