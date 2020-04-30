Shirts Off Our Backs campaign raising cash for the Gallatin Valley Food Bank

BOZEMAN- A Bozeman designer put pen to paper and then to t-shirt to help the Gallatin Valley Food Bank.
Walker Milhoan who founded the Shirts Off Our Backs campaign thought he'd be able to raise a couple of thousand dollars to support hungry families right now.
“I’ve never run a campaign like this before so I didn’t know what to expect,” Milhoan said,” I thought we were going to raise $2,000 or $3000 and we did almost $4500 in the first two days just selling t-shirts.”
With events in the area being canceled Bridger Bowl is stepping up and donating a matching $5000 to help with the t-shirt campaign.
So in total, almost $10,000 is going to feed families right here in Bozeman.
But this project has sort of becoming an ecosystem and helping small businesses in Bozeman as well.
“So the shirts off our backs campaign instead of using a national supplier,” Milhoan said, “[is] using a local company and it’s helping directly feed their employees and keep them working during a pretty difficult time.”
Due you to social distancing guidelines to Gallatin Valley Food Bank cannot accept product donations, they can only accept cash donations.
Cashed raised will go back to feed people in need in the Bozeman area.
If you would like to buy a shirt you can follow this link.