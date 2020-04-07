Simms Fishing Products in Bozeman makes medical-grade gowns for medical staff

BOZEMAN- Bozeman Health has been on the front lines to the COVID-19 pandemic in the Bozeman and Big Sky areas.
Members of the community have rallied together to find innovative ways to ensure Bozeman Health maintains the levels of personal protective equipment needed to keep staff and patients safe.
Through the financial support of the Yellowstone Club Community Foundation and the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation funds were available to cover costs for Simms Fishing Products to make washable medical-grade gowns.
Information from Bozeman Health explained that this was a collaborative effort, what was needed was very specific and Simms was successfully able to create a product right here in Bozeman to protect nurses on the frontline.
These gowns meet hospital and FDA certifications.
Partners involved described this as a battle and nurses needed to be prepared with the right equipment to win the war.
Simms recruited employees to make the hospital gowns and the donor support is paining not only the Simms employees but for the product as well.