Small-town community correctional center on the Montana Highline goes above and beyond for the victims train derailment

SHELBY, MONTANA- Over the last several days you’ve heard reports of people stepping up to help the victims of the derailed train.
From a 92-year-old quilter extraordinaire to local hospital employees to the prison warden, this was an all-hands-on-deck situation to save lives.
You don’t necessarily think of the correction facility when you think about disaster and disaster relief. But the warden of Crossroads Corrections Center says his crew stepped up to the plate.
They were originally asked if they could supply mattresses to the emergency shelter. That need dissipated after it became clear many of the victims would be put in local hotels.
“What was really great for me, especially being the warden here,” Pete Bludworth the Warden of Crossroads Correctional Center said, “[I pulled in] at 8:30 and [saw] the staff members had rallied together to provide these items in a very expedient manner so we could take care of our community, we do really appreciate the fact that they can lean on us in these types of situations.”
The correctional facility ultimately was tapped for something else, they provided hygiene supplies, toothpaste, razors, and, shampoos to about 50 passengers that were transferred to hotels and community centers across the area.
The warden said that it’s the job of his facility to be a resource and a warehouse in the community.
Throughout this tragedy, we have seen the best of the community. People from all three towns on the Highline have stepped up to support the victims of this.