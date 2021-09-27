Small town rocked by train derailment, comes together to support victims

The Empire Builder headed west from Chicago to Seattle derailed over the weekend.
The train was made up of two locomotives and 10 cars, 8 of which derailed near Joplin around 4 p.m. Saturday.
According to Amtrak there were 141 passengers, and 16 crew members onboard.
The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there were three fatalities and multiple injuries and has not yet released the names of the victims.
The governor pointed out that the entire community came together and the response was entirely done by volunteers.
We are awaiting a press conference with the NTSB.