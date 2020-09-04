Statewide Traffic Alerts for Labor Day travel

As you head out the door for Labor Day travel a few alerts in place across Montana you should be aware of.
Crews will pause work on some projects with ease but minor delays can be expected.
On the way to Big, Sky crews are improving two bridge decks--- they plan to be off the roadway by noon Friday.
Drivers can expect single-lane closures with a traffic signal in place on us 191, two miles north of the turn to Big Sky, and on MT 64 by little coyote road.
In Great Falls just off 10th Avenue South the fox farm road project where crews are completing bridgework-- installing barriers and guardrails….
Drivers are encouraged to reduce speeds and watch for lane configuration changes through the project area….
If you are heading to Yellowstone--- Highway 191 – north of West Yellowstone MDT says that the project is now complete. No work or delays are expected on US 191 as drivers enter Yellowstone National Park.
According to Gas Buddy, gas prices this labor day are set to be the lowest since 2004.
The company predicts a national average of $2.19 per gallon, down nearly 37 cents from last year.