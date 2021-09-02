BOZEMAN, Mont. – A staffing shortage of workers is being felt by some of the biggest school districts in Montana when it comes to substitute teachers and behind-the-classroom jobs forcing some districts to incentivize hiring.
I reached out to human resource directors at some of the biggest school districts across the state from Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Missoula, Helena and Great Falls asking what jobs they are still in search of filling and if they have gone as far as providing certain incentives.
Right now, across the state there are over 200 openings for support staff positions within the six mentioned school districts as schools bring back in-person learning this year.
Currently, the shortage being felt is coming from the positions we didn’t think about or possibly even need during the uncertain COVID-19 pandemic 2020-2021 school year.
The most common needs are for substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, school lunch workers, custodians and even bus drivers.
Both Bozeman Public Schools and Missoula County Public Schools are offering signing bonuses and retention bonuses if you stay with the district for a certain amount of time.
In a Facebook post, Bozeman Public Schools said they are looking for special education paraprofessionals, custodians, food service employees and substitute teachers and will have signing bonuses in place for new employees hired between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31.
Bozeman Public Schools Human Resources Director Pat Strauss said special education paraprofessionals, custodians, food service employees would receive $250 signing bonus and an additional $250 bonus for successful employment after six months while substitute teachers would receive an additional $500 bonus for successful completion of 60 days of substitute work.
Missoula County Public Schools Human Resource and Labor Relations Executive Director David Rott said they have around 30 open hourly positions with retention incentives of $250 for part-time and $500 for full-time workers.
Billings School District lists the most openings right now with 49 support staff jobs available along with 10 substitutes and several other openings.
Butte School District listed the lowest amount with just nine openings but Human Resource Assistant Aaryn Hayden mentioned the very important need for a school psychologist.
Great Falls Public Schools Human Resource Director Kerry Datillo said they did incentive hiring last year during the COVID-19 pandemic school year which helped, but she now estimates having around 50 support staff positions open.
Datillo said they only have 24 category positions posted online but it is actually more. For example, under the category of “paraprofessional’ they have 11 openings.
Helena Public Schools Human Resource Administrator Stacy Collette said they currently have 11 vacancies with teacher aide positions and paraprofessionals and are promoting flexible schedules and paid time off.
Contrary to other school districts, Helena Public Schools are completely staffed with custodians but are short 21 bus drivers and 10 bus aides as well as a school psychologist.
The good news? All school districts said full time teacher positions were not a concern at any school district and each say they can still function not being fully staffed… An obvious downside is the risk of burn out with full time teachers.
When asked about challenges with hiring in their respective areas, both the Bozeman School District and Missoula County Public Schools gave examples of potential candidates for employment who couldn’t afford to live within city limits and mentioned the challenge of competitive wages advertised by national fast-food chains and other business around town.
Each school district mentioned in this article is embedded with a hyperlink which will take you to employment opportunities provided by the district.