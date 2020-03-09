Steve Bullock announces run for U.S. Senate

He told the press today this was a late decision. In the last few weeks, he’s met with President Barrack Obama and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. While he won’t comment on those conversations, Bullock did say there was one final conversation with his family, sealing the deal for him to run.
Bullock says he’s taking aim at what he calls a gridlocked congress and wants to make Washington more like Montana.
"I think what I can bring is the experience of being Governor of a state and actually having to listen to and work with people all across this state. Also, work with people where we may not see the world eye to eye but we know it's bigger than the pollical food fights of the day.
Cora Neumann, Mike Knoles and Wilmot Collins all withdrew from the race and are backing Bullock for Senate. John Mues is the only Democratic candidate left for Senate and he told Montana Right Now this afternoon he plans on staying in the race. Bullock says he tried to reach out to every candidate and let them know about his decision. He also added he is not discoursing anyone to run.
“I look forward to presenting my view both what I’ve done and I think I can do for Montanans.”
In response to Bullock’s announcement, Senator Daines’ campaign said in a press release “We’re going to win this race because Steve Daines is always on Montana’s side fighting for more high-paying jobs, against big government and defending Montanans’ way of life. From protecting our pocketbooks, veterans, public lands and Second Amendment Rights, Daines always puts Montana first and Montanans know they can always trust him to continue doing so when he’s re-elected in November," said Daines Campaign Manager, Shane Scanlon.
Bullock now becomes the second democrat to enter the race in a crowded field of candidates.