Sweet Pea organizers looking for larger statewide participation in this year's juried art show

Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN MONTANA... CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA AFFECTING MISSOULA COUNTY. .WARM TEMPERATURES WILL MELT HIGH MOUNTAIN SNOWPACK AND INCREASE RIVER FLOWS. FOR THE CLARK FORK RIVER...INCLUDING ABOVE MISSOULA...MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. ...THE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * FLOOD STAGE IS 7.5 FEET. * AS OF 11 AM MDT JUNE 1, THE RIVER REMAINS AT 9.0 FEET. MINOR FLOODING IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS FORECAST TO FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE AS EARLY AS SATURDAY, JUNE 6. * IMPACT...AT 8.0 FEET, FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER IS POSSIBLE. FLOOD WATERS BEGIN TO FLOOD STREETS IN THE ORCHARD HOMES AREA, SPECIFICALLY THE NORTH END OF TOWER STREET INCLUDING KEHRWALD DRIVE. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY ISSUED FOR MYA MADPLUME, 15 YEAR OLD NATIVE AMERICAN FEMALE 5 FEET 7 INCHES 130 POUNDS BROWN EYES BLACK HEAR. MYA HAS BEEN MISSING SINCE JUNE 1ST LEAVING THE CROW RESERVATION. SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A BLACK HOODIE AND BLUE JEANS. MYA IS POSSIBLY ENROUTE TO SPOKANE, WASHINGTON TO SEE HER BIOLOGICAL MOTHER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT CROW B I A LAW ENFORCEMENT AT 638-2631 OR 9 1 1