Sweet Pea organizers looking for larger statewide participation in this year's juried art show

BOZEMAN- As organizations continue to make modified plans for summer events the Sweet Pea Festival in Bozeman is evolving.
The juried art show normally would launch on the first day of the festival which would coincide with art walk right in downtown Bozeman.
With the art walk canceled the juried art show is going to be hosted over the course of the next month to allow people to walk through and see the art that is going on display.
But if you want to take part you’ve got to submit your pieces by this Friday, June 5, 2020.
With so much different in our world Kris Olenicki the Executive Director of the Sweet Pea Festival feels like art, right now is needed more than ever.
“I mean this is a really hard time for everybody and having a creative outlet being able to put down what you’re feeling in painting or in words or in a sculpture,” Olenicki said, “[and] just being able to do something to let your mind and hand meet that is important.”
If you want to take part there are a few rules.
You’ve got to be a Montana artist to be eligible, meaning you’ve got a live right here in the treasure state.
3-D and 2-D art pieces are allowed, and you can enter up to three pieces.
The fun part in all of this is there are cash prizes all with the goal of helping you continue to make more art right here on the treasure state.
Olenicki is hoping that this year more people from across the state will take part and submit art.
“We generally get our art from Bozeman and Livingston, butte Helena,” Olenicki said, “but we would love to see the whole state represented- come on Glendive, Miles City, Kalispell, Whitefish, Missoula we would love to see everybody be a part of it.”
The deadline is this Friday and the showing of the art will go on display July 10 and runs through August 9.
The public will be able to see the arts on display at the ER Landmark downtown in Bozeman.