MISSOULA - The Poverello Center is saving the local medical system over a million dollars while also giving homeless people a safe place to heal.
Their medical respite program provides a safe, secure space for people who are experiencing homelessness but also need a place to recover after a recent hospital visit.
Before this program launched in 2015, people that were homeless would often be stuck i the hospital because they didn't have a safe space to heal but now through the respite program at the Poverello Center, they have access to a bed, healthy meals, connection to a primary care provider, and help with access to their medication.
"Medical respite plays a huge role in our community even if you're not connected to anything about the Poverello," said Quinn Mawhinney, medical respite care coordinator. "It's something that any of us could experience like if you had surgery and you didn't have any place to go, how rough that would be, and I think everyone could relate to that."
A study about the Poverello Center's medical respite program showed that it prevented an estimated 220 non-medically necessary stays in local hospitals in 2019, saving Missoula's medical system about $360,000 in just one year.
Since the program's launch in 2015, it is estimated to have prevented 714 non-medically necessary stays, saving Missoula approximately $1.17 million.
"I anticipate that this program will continue to grow, our partnerships will continue to grow with different medical providers in the community," said Amy Allison Thompson, Poverello executive director. "I think just in general it is a huge benefit to our community both for the folks experiencing homelessness but also our community in decreasing medical costs."