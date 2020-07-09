The Prospera Business Network launching tutorials on PPP Loan forgiveness

BOZEMAN- The Prospera Business Network is working to help all Montanans get the maximum amount forgiven on PPP loans.
There's quite a bit to the process, it can be a bit confusing but, Prospera as of right now has helped 2000 businesses and are looking to help more.
Suzie Berget-White the Director of Business Development says that people who have applied for the loans are now trying to get those loans forgiven.
Since this is an evolving situation- things are changing surrounding the way and length of time you have to spend it the loan.
Prospera has put together online tutorials that will walk through the 3508 EZ form, there are two forms- a shorter one and a longer one.
“This is a long process, it’s not an easy process, and it’s a lot of money on the line,” Berget-White said, “so we want to make sure people are getting the maximum amount forgiven.”
Depending on the way your business had to adjust labor costs the form will be different in length.
“There’s been a lot of updates and changes from the government so as we're getting updates from the government we are updating the tutorial,” Berget-White said.
The deadlines for the loan were extended, so you have more time to spend the money than originally planned.
It can be used for paychecks, rent, or even utilities
To learn more about the tutorials you can follow this link.