Treeline Coffee in Bozeman offering free coffee and food to first responders

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...NORTHEAST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...BITTERROOT VALLEY, MISSOULA, HIGHWAY 200 BONNER TO GREENOUGH, HIGHWAY 83 SEELEY LAKE TO CONDON, AND I-90 EAST MISSOULA TO BEARMOUTH. * WHEN...FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&