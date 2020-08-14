Tumblewood Tea in Big Timber uses COVID-19 to grow business

BIG TIMBER- Tumblewood Tea in Big Timber, took the pandemic by the horns and used the opportunity to re-design, perfect their tea, and expand their business.
“When I finally got to a point in my life when I could focus on tea, Yumblewood was born,” Riza Gilpin said.
For the owners Riza and Laurie their 11-year-old company was on the boom when COVID hit.
Initially, they were concerned, they sell to hotels, national parks, and grocery stores.
“Right now with COVID people are looking for comfort,” Gilpin said.
The tea company braced for impact but the numbers started to show a different story, well true they lost money, their business went in a different direction.
“As our wholesale sales were dropping because of the close of food services restaurants, hotels, resorts,” Gilpin said, “our grocery side of the business started to increase.
Right now their product is flying off the shelves, they literally can’t get it to grocery stores fast enough. Despite being busy the pandemic also allows them the opportunity to redirect resources.
“Quite frankly we need to bring manufacturing back to the United States,” Gilpin said.
Up until recently, Tumblewood used a manufacturing company in China to develop mugs for them.
Due to COVID, they were able to connect with a Montana manufacturer and now all of their tumblers are being made in the treasure state.
“When we can open our doors again to the public I know that business right here in this building will grow but it will also grow outside of our business I can’t wait to open that door again,” Gilpin said.
The crew at Tumblewood tea say their plan is to expand and hire more people in the near future but for now, they want to continue to connect people through tea.