Hundreds of federal programs, such as veterans services or Montana schools, depend on each state resident to fill out the U.S. Census.
"There's an incredible financial stake in filling out the census," Emilie Saunders with the Montana Department of Commerce said.
She is urging Montanans to fill out the U.S. Census.
"For every person counted in the state of Montana, we receive an estimated $20,000 over the decade."
She said if people don't fill out the census, the state loses all of that money. This can have a wide number of impacts.
"More than 300 different programs rely on census data in order to determine how much a state receives back to pay for a variety of programs, highways is one of them, veterans services is certainly one of them, job training," Saunders said.
She added it's not just about money, it can make a difference in how all Montana voices are heard.
"If the state has a complete and accurate count, we are on the cusp of gaining a second seat in congress."
Census data also shapes local voting districts, from legislative or school board districts.
She said a few minutes of a persons day can impact the next decade of a Montana resident's life.
"We like to say that it's less than 10 minutes of your time, for 10 years of funding and 10 years of impact for the state of Montana."