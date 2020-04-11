Wave to Easter Bunny this weekend at the Gallatin Valley Mall

BOZEMAN- This weekend at the Gallatin Valley Mall families are invited to take a drive on Saturday, April 11 between 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM and give a wave to the Easter Bunny.
The Bunny who is considered an essential employee per Governor Bullock will be outside in front of the Food Court/ JoAnn entrance.
The Easter Bunny is a big fan of social distancing, so she’s asking everyone to remain in their vehicles. The Bunny will have a handwritten special letter for the kids in the Gallatin Valley.
Gallatin Valley Mall is temporarily closed until further notice The Bay Bar & Grille remains open for takeout and delivery. Giggles: Toys & More is offering free delivery of games and toys and JoAnn Fabrics is open for curbside pickup.