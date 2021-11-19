BOZEMAN, Mont. – Bars and restaurants across Montana and beyond are preparing for both Bobcat and Griz fans for those who are unable to make it to Washington-Grizzly Stadium for the 120th Brawl of the Wild.
Both the Montana State University Alumni Association and University of Montana Alumni Association have worked with coordinators across the country to host watch parties for those who can’t make it to Missoula for the annual rivalry game between the two schools.
The noon game will be televised on Big Sky Conference broadcast partner ROOT Sports in conjunction with its regional AT&T Sports Net affiliates; however, ESPN+ will also stream the game but will be blacked out anywhere inside of the ROOT Sports and AT&T Sports Net footprint.
Make sure you know how to watch the Griz football game this weekend 📺⬇️#GoGriz pic.twitter.com/uqBZ9tEwJt— Montana Griz Football (@MontanaGrizFB) November 18, 2021
A reminder for @MSUBobcats_FB...This Saturday's #CatGriz game airs regionally on @ROOTSPORTS_NW. It also airs on AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain. ESPN+ will have it live in the areas outside of the live coverage on ROOT/AT&T. The game is also available on FUBO TV. pic.twitter.com/wRpCb8sCb5— Montana State Bobcats (@MSUBobcats) November 16, 2021
Back in September, DISH Networks announced they will no longer carry Root Sports and AT&T for their customers and have not yet reached a deal.
According to the MSU Alumni Association more than 10,000 Montana State and University of Montana alumni, friends and fans gather at over 90 different locations to watch one of the greatest rivalries in the nation.
Specific to Montana, Cat-Griz watch parties include-
- Bozeman- Rocking R Bar
- Billings- The Red Door Lounge
- Great Falls- P. Gibson's
- Glendive- The Gust Hauf
- Whitefish/Kalispell- Great Northern Bar & Grill
- Sidney- Winner's Pub Sports Bar and Casino
- Florence- Backyard Tap House
- Poplar- American Legion
For Bobcat and Griz fans in Wyoming-
- Casper- The Office
- Cody- Millstone Pizza & Brewery
MSU Bobcat fans in Bozeman will have multiple options when it comes to watching the game but Rocking R Bar Owner Mike Hope said they will be opening up early at 10 a.m. on Saturday for the alumni association’s event and already have 60 seats reserved while expecting to be close to capacity by game time.
A list of locations across the country specific to the University of Montana’s Alumni Association can be found here.
A list of locations across the country specific to Montana State University’s Alumni Association can be found here.