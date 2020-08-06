With COVID cases up and kids getting ready to go back to school, hand sanitizer is something to put in the kid's backpack but, which one is the right one and which one to steer clear of?
The CDC recommends consumers use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% ethanol.
FDA test results show certain hand sanitizers that have low levels of alcohols, alcohol is the active ingredients in hand sanitizer products
One thing they say is don’t make your own hand sanitizer- non-alcohol hand sanitizer is unlikely to result in an effective result.
Right now, Purel contains 70% ethanol alcohol and is 99.9% effective in killing germs.
The best hand sanitizer for dry skin, Highmark Advanced Hand Sanitizer, and the best budget hand sanitizer a large bottle of Equate hand sanitizer with aloe.
You can follow this link for more.