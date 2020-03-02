HELENA - Businesswoman Whitney Williams announced Buzz Mattelin as her Lieutenant Governor candidate.
Buzz is a farmer and President of the National Barley Growers Association. He is from Culbertson.
Williams is the last to announce her running mate.
On Friday, Democrat Mike Cooney announced Casey Schreiner as his running mate. Schreiner is a former school teacher and has served as House Democratic Leader. He had previously expressed interest in running for governor.
On the Republican side of the ticket, Attorney General Tim Fox announced in January that state Rep. Jon Knokey would be his running mate.
State Sen. Albert Olszewski, of Kalispell, has announced state Sen. Kenneth Bogner, of Miles City, as his running mate.
And on Sunday, Rep. Greg Gianforte announced Great Falls attorney Kristen Juras as his running mate.
The state's primary election is June 2. The general election is November 3.