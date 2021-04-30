YELLOWSTONE, Wyo. - A man by the name of Jake Adams is turning heads because he is hitting a golf ball in every single state.
On day 25, he hit a ball in Yellowstone National Park. But that’s not the only national park he’s hit golf balls in. Documented on his Instagram are videos of him hitting golf balls in multiple different national parks and on different pieces of public land.
Yellowstone National Park has a leave no trace policy, and according to his Instagram, he’s using biodegradable golf balls.
We reached out to Yellowstone National Park and asked if they were aware of the incident, via email, a spokesperson for the park said, “the individual who recently was captured on video hitting golf balls in Yellowstone National Park showed a lack of judgment and common sense.”
Going on to say he violated regulations that are designed to preserve Yellowstone and protect the experience of other visitors.
The National Park Service says they will be investigating this illegal act.
In previous years similar offenses have landed people fines over $500 and even jail time along with being banned from national parks.
Margie Nelson, a fifth-generation Montanan, from Livingston was blocked by Adams when she messaged him to tell him that she thought what he was doing in the park wasn’t cool, Nelson said this has hurt her heart.
“Hey, I’ll go to Yellowstone Park and go everywhere around the United States and hit a ball somewhere crazy without any regard to human safety or the environment,” Nelson said. “You know people come here and they don’t get it, or they think they do, they don’t ask around they don’t pay attention they don’t listen to the signs or watch the signs and it’s just maddening to us because we’re the ones left with the damage.”
We reached out to Adams to allow him to tell his side of the story, he responded to reporter Bradley Warren on Instagram saying, “ya, imma do that,” and then blocked Bradley.
This experience is not unique, anyone who confronts him, or posts a comment on his page gets blocked. Nelson says she was blocked.
Her reason for confronting him was for the safety of the wildlife in the park.