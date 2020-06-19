Yellowstone National Park tests employees for COVID-19

BOZEMAN- Yellowstone National Park is a popular summer destination for tourists and is taking precautions to protect their visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Three weeks ago the park began testing both first responders and employees who work directly with visitors at the park.
Right now 387 tests have been completed on employees and all employees have tested negative for COVID-19.
This week more than 39,000 people have come to see the park through the Wyoming entrances while more than 26,000 people visited through the Montana entrances.
Those numbers are down more than 10,000 people during this same week last year.
One contractor on a construction site in the park tested positive, but tracing conducted by health officials have not identified any close contacts with park employees or visitors.
“The contractor took the appropriate actions by immediately isolating the employee, sending him for testing, and notifying health officials,” Cam Sholly Yellowstone National Park Superintendent said via press release.
Testing on employees will continue throughout the summer as the park begins Phase II of its reopening.
In Phase II campgrounds, some visitor centers, and restaurants are in the process of reopening. You can read the full Phase II reopening plan here.
The park asks you to be safe, be flexible, monitor, and adjust when visiting Yellowstone.