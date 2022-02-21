An Accidental Life documentary film premieres worldwide Tuesday

MISSOULA -- The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is off to a great start and on Tuesday, the film An Accidental Life has its world premiere in Missoula.
The film follows record-setting climber, Quinn Brett and her first two years after a rock-climbing accident that broke her back, leaving her paralyzed.
Director, Henna Taylor, and her wife are also rock climbers which is how they met Brett before her accident.
Taylor said Brett's experience is one that she's very scared of for herself and those she loves, but telling Brett's story has helped her combat that fear.
"What I learned is that there is a path forward in any scenario that maybe originally you thought was impossible. There's always a path, you just need to be able to stick with it long enough to find it," Taylor said.
You can watch the world premiere of An Accidental Life, Tuesday at the Wilma at 5:45 p.m. or you can stream it online Feb. 23-26.
