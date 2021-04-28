GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The 15th Annual Blewett Kicking Camp sponsored by the personal injury law firm of Hoyt and Blewett PLLC is scheduled for June 16 and 23 in the Electric City.
Field goal kickers from across the state will gather in Great Falls for the free-of-charge camp.
The camp teaches the fundamentals of football’s kicking game, including field goal kicking, punting, and kickoffs, and is the only camp of its kind offered in Montana.
This year’s camp will feature for current and former college football players, including former Bobcat kickers Trevor Bolton and Tyler Bolton. Both Bolton brothers participated in the Blewett Kicking camp as youths and now help run the camp each year a release from Anders Blewett says.
“Kicking is probably the most overlooked aspect of the game of football,” Blewett said. “Whether they are soccer players or football players, we aim to get kids interested in the kicking game and improve their skills.”
The camp will be June 16 from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm for 8th through 12th graders and June 23 from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm for 8th through 12th graders.