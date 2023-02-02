BILLINGS, Mont. - An apartment started on fire near Avenue F and Seventh Street West in Billings Thursday.

Billings Fire Department Battalion Jason Lyon told NonStop Local five apartment units had to be evacuated due to a fire in the common area that started just before 6 a.m. Thursday.

Everyone was able to get out safely, and no one was hurt.

The fire is out at this time, the fire department is waiting on the fire marshal to find out the cause of the fire.

Lyon asks the public avoids the area at this time.