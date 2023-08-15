BOZEMAN, Mont - Today the Gallatin County Commission heard public comments concerning the proposed Black Gravel Pit in Gallatin Gateway.

The proposed pit, which would take up 130 acres near Gallatin road, is owned by the Black family. According to TMC's application, about 6 million cubic yards of rock will be crushed into gravel at the mine, 24 hours a day.

Residents are trying to establish emergency interim zoning, which they hoped could block the approval of the mine. However, the land proposed for the mine is not zoned - meaning the Gallatin County Commission does not have jurisdiction. Commissioner Zach Brown noted that emergency zoning would not apply because TMC had already filed its application with DEQ. Ultimately, the approval of the mine lies with the state of Montana and the DEQ.

There are 22 residences within half a mile of the proposed site, and many residents were shocked by this proposal. They cited concerns ranging from environmental and health concerns, such as breathing in dust, to property values being lowered and the already dangerous traffic on U.S Highway 191.

Ken Stober, the general manager of TMC pointed to the high demand for gravel, a foundation of most infrastructure in Montana. TMC's proposed project comes after the 2021 Montana House Bill 599, which streamlines approval processes for open cut mining operations.