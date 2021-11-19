Artist's memory lives on through the Great Divide Trophy

MISSOULA, Mont. - The focus of Saturday's Brawl of the Wild will be who takes home that 'Great Divide' trophy.
The trophy first appeared in 2001 and will forever go home with the school with the most wins at the end of the century.
While the bronze trophy symbolizes competition and victory, it now also holds the memory of the man behind the prize.
Wildlife artist Dave Samuelson lived in the Mission Valley and was an avid griz fan after working on his masters at the University of Montana.
Last year, Dave lost his fight with prostate cancer. His memory now lives on through the Great Divide trophy.
Griz fan Norm Jones approached his friend Dave to make the trophy after getting approval from the school.
Norm envisioned a bobcat and grizzly fighting for a ball, but what Dave returned was a vision of his own.
"I had no idea why my buddy Dave Samuelson, a national wildlife artist, had duck prints out and everything in the world, and won painter of the year, comes back with a picture of a rock," Jones said.
Dave modeled the trophy off of Bear Mountain, where the Continental Divide splits the two schools.
He painted the idea, then molded the bronze, hiding images of a bear and bobcat among the rocks.
After its debut, Dave checked in on the trophy over the years, seeing how it changed from players rubbing it for good look.
"It will always be really special, really special for us," Trudy Samuelson, Dave's wife, said.
Trudy and her family look for the trophy every year, and now that Dave's passed she's happy to share his memory with football fans across the state.
"It means a lot and I think it's going to become more special to both colleges as times goes on," Samuelson said. "I think it's a trophy when the hundred years is over, it's going to be a nice historical piece to have forever."