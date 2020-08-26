BELGRADE, Mont. - Even as Belgrade students start returning to school for the most unprecedented semester in their lives, parents are stuck grappling with questions.
One Belgrade mom, Krista Menzel, has her oldest child starting kindergarten this week. She only learned on Tuesday which elementary school her five-year-old, Landen, would be going to.
But it’s what comes after students get out of classes that has become a major concern for Belgrade parents. The KidsLink after school care program has been stopped for the semester. Menzel says the school told parents that they didn’t have the staff to properly sanitize between school hours and after school hours and so the program was temporarily cut.
That’s put Menzel’s and other parents’ jobs on the line, since they’ll now have to leave early to come pick up their children from school. Menzel, a busy real estate agent working in Bozeman’s nonstop COVID housing market, knows she won’t always be able to leave work to pick up Landen at 2 or 3 every day.
Many in the community have begun pulling together to get through, organizing carpools and daily after school play dates.
Menzel posted in a Facebook group about her struggles and got many responses.
"A lot of moms reached out to me too and they said, 'I'm in the same boat. I'm afraid I’m going to lose my job. I can't leave early. I'm going to lose hours so then I'm gonna lose money.’ It's going to put a lot of parents out. So, it’s been hard."
She adds that she believes Belgrade administrators are doing the best they can with the circumstances they’ve been given.
When it comes to the major issue of after school care, Menzel thinks the state needs to step in and help fund the program.