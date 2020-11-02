BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman Public Schools Superintendent Bob Connors is on paid administrative leave Monday pending a performance review.
The decision was made unanimously by the Board of Trustees after a seven-hour meeting on Monday. The board meeting was called to address the potential leave but quickly went into executive session where no members of the public could be present for the discussion. Board Chair Sandy Wilson said Monday afternoon that the decision to take the discussion into executive session was made to protect the privacy of personnel. After returning from the executive session, board members voted publicly to put Connors on paid leave.
Wilson would not say why Connors had been placed on paid leave but noted that they hope to complete the performance review quickly.
This is Connors’ second year on the job. He was previously the superintendent of Glasgow Public Schools.
This is a developing story. We will update as we learn more information.