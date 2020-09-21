BOZEMAN- The Bozeman School District will hold a vote on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, to decide if they will transition to a 100% in-person model of instruction or stay with the current blended learning format.
The current format groups students based off last names alternating between being in school two days a week and remote learning during three days of the week.
The school board of trustees will vote on the transition to a five-days-a-week, in-person format called the cohort model where groups of students would stay together during each period of the day to aid in contact tracing.
Face masks and social distancing would still be required on campus.
At the Sept. 14, 2020, board meeting there were multiple public comments and discussion on moving to the cohort model.
If the cohort model was to be approved the transition is expected to take a few weeks to be implemented as they have to reschedule both the classes and students from online to in-person.
The board is scheduled to vote on the possible transition at the board meeting starting at 5:45 p.m. on Monday.
More information will be explained at the school board meeting, you can attend the meeting via Zoom link here.
More information on the BSD7 re-entry playbooks can be found here.