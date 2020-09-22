Bozeman School Board votes to stay in blended model with target dates for possible change

BOZEMAN- At the Bozeman School Board’s meeting on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, the meeting lasted over six hours with a decision to stay in the blended model with hopes to change to a different model at specific target dates.
The wording on the motion that was passed said,
“Each grade band will remain in the blended model until the principals, staff and the executive cabinet deem it safe and feasible to move to a new model with the target move date for elementary schools of Nov. 2, for middle schools the beginning of the second trimester and for high schools the end of the first semester based on metrics developed by the board subject to a board vote.”
Each grade elementary through high school will remain in the 2-days-a-week in-person model of learning.
The target dates to move to a new model of learning will be Nov. 2 for prekindergarten to fifth grades, Nov. 23 for middle school students and Jan. 25 for high school students.
The motion was voted on in favor by 7-1 for the high school and 6-1 for the elementary school which means no changes to your students schedule just yet.
The board will have more information on the metrics determining the move at next week’s school board meeting.
Many of the board members gave input that fully transitioning to 100% in-person learning would be problematic with having to completely rearrange schedules as they worked all summer to convert to the blended learning model.
The board discussed the problems with doubling up the student population creating crowding concerns at lockers and lunch times.
Superintendent Bob Connors showed three different matrixes under the Center for Disease Control guidelines that showed that Gallatin County is in a more risk designation for transmission of COVID-19 in schools in two of the three matrixes.
One of the matrixes has Gallatin County is in lower risk for transmission in schools.
