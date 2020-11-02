GREAT FALLS, Mont. - C.M. Russell High School will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 3 due to a number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to school officials.
The Great Falls Public Schools nursing team and administrators are working with the health department to complete the contact tracing process. Several classrooms at the high school are being sanitized Monday night and all day Tuesday.
Class at CMR will be back in session on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
The CMR girls volleyball playoff game scheduled for Tuesday night will be held at 5:30 in the Great Falls High Field House.