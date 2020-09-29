CUT BANK, Mont. - Cut Bank Schools Superintendent Wade Johnson says the district was notified on Tuesday that a student has tested positive for COVID-19. This the school district's first confirmed positive case for a student.
Johnson says the student, who attends HC Davis Elementary, tested positive during the week of Sept. 21 but has been out of school since Sept. 15. He says Cut Bank Schools is working with the Glacier County Health Department and, at this time, does not believe any action is necessary.
According to Johnson, schools will continue to focus on mask usage, physical distancing, and sanitation to prevent additional positive cases.