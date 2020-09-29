Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. GREAT FALLS POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS ISSUED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ALERT FOR SALLY DEMARAIS-SMITH. SMITH WAS LAST SEEN FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25TH IN GREAT FALLS, MONTANA. SMITH MAY HAVE TRAVELED TO THE MALTA AREA, AND IS LIKELY DRIVING A 2005 GOLD TOYOTA COROLLA BEARING MONTANA LICENSE PLATE NUMBER 2-31335B. SMITH IS A 53 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE, WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. SHE IS 5 FEET 7 INCHES TALL, AND WEIGHS APPROXIMATELY 140 POUNDS. IT IS NOT KNOWN WHAT SMITH WAS WEARING WHEN SHE WAS LAST SEEN. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING SALLY SMITH'S WHEREABOUTS, PLEASE CALL 9 1 1, OR GREAT FALLS POLICE DEPARTMENT DETECTIVE TAYLOR AT (406) 564-8718. GO TO MT.GOV OR THE GFPD FACEBOOK PAGE FOR MORE INFORMATION AND A PHOTO.