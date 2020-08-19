BILLINGS- Fans of high school sports performances have started a Change.org petition to allow some spectators at high school sports and performances.
A petition has been started following a decision from Yellowstone County Public Health Officer, John Felton, not allowing fans at Montana High School Association events for the fall semester.
The petition calls for putting a limit on the number of guests students can have at an event, rather than not allowing any spectators at all.
Felton, President and CEO of RiverStone Health, said during a press conference at RiverStone Health Tuesday that he knows the decision may not be popular for many, but they need to manage risk, adding that fans and spectators will need to give way to allow students to participate in their activity of choice.
Athletes and coaches are required to go through screening before every practice and competition, and if anyone tests positive, they must isolate at home, as well as anyone who came into close contact with them for 14 days per CDC guidelines.
You can read the full petition on Change.org here.