BOZEMAN- Gallatin High School's ribbon cutting ceremony begins at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, but parents have until Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, to decide not to have their student on campus for the start of the school year.
A bond passed in 2017 asked for $125 million to build Gallatin High School and modernize Bozeman High School due to the rising numbers of students in the Bozeman area.
The school year was pushed back to start Sept. 8, 2020, giving teachers and staff more time to train on the new software used with remote teaching.
The blended learning plan will allow students to be on campus two days a week this school year, but parents can register their students up for 100% online remote learning.
If the district changes from the blended plan to a cohort model or decides to go fully remote, families will have the opportunity to re-evaluate their student’s learning model at the end of the semester or if the change happens during the semester.
The changes to the learning plan will be directed by Superintendent Bob Connors with help from the board of trustees and the county health department.
Right now, the district staff is working on a detailed return to school handbooks that will include students and staff expectations, safety procedures, and more information about all of the potential learning models.
Face coverings will be required in all Bozeman schools due to Gov. Steve Bullock’s mask directive which applies to Gallatin County with more than four active COVID-19 cases.
More information and a link to the online remote learning registration form due Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, can be found here.
A link to Bozeman Public School’s 2020-2021 school year calendar can be found here.