Students are well into the 2020/2021 academic year and many counties have finally worked out their initial remote learning issues. Now some kids are struggling with too much time spent on the computer each day just to submit their work on time.
For some this is causing severe migraines and vision problems.
Great Falls Public Schools administrators are working with students and share tips on how to avoid headaches from remote learning.
Some include:
- Taking advantage of the asynchronous, or flexible, schedule to pause for plenty of breaks
- Make sure the student's room is well-lit with sunlight if possible
- Consider buying blue-light blocking glasses to avoid screen fatigue
"That blue light can disrupt your sleep pattern, it can cause headaches, makes your eyes feel uncomfortable, can give you back pain," explained Amy Sterling, 7th Grade Science Teacher with the G.F.P.S. Remote Learning Hub.
She adds, "We really want to be conscientious, especially with younger kids who might be gaming as well, to how much screen time they're getting and treating the computer just like you would any other screen and how much time they're sitting in front of it."
The kids are only required to be on live remote sessions for up to four hours per week.
Sterling says a helpful coping method for anyone battling eye fatigue is the 20-20-20 rule; where people stop and look up from their computer screen and focus on an object 20 feet away for 20 seconds at a time, after spending 20 minutes working online.