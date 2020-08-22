GREAT FALLS- Great Falls Public Schools have released their general guidelines for contests, games and athletic events for the upcoming school year.
The guidelines go over general guidelines, transportation, overnight trips, spectators/passes, concessions, event workers, locker rooms and specific facility management plans.
In a release, GFPS says the “sponsor” on an event is responsible for ensuring compliance with applicable requirements issued by the Governor or local Health Officer.
“For purposes of athletic events and activities, the School District of the home team is deemed to be the sponsor of the activity and is therefore responsible for ensuring compliance with the requirements for all in attendance, including both the home team and the visiting team,” GFPS wrote.
From the release:
General Guidelines for Contests/Games/Athletic Events:
1. All individuals connected to the event must understand that attendance and/or participation in the event poses a risk related to the Covid-19 virus. Those working and/or participating understand said risk and choose to be involved under their own free will.
2. All individuals connected to, or in attendance of, the event agree to submit to a screening process including questions related to their current state of physical health and will be honest and forthcoming in their response. Entry will be restricted to those who are currently symptom free and do not pose a risk to other participants/patrons.
3. Signage related to the Covid-19 virus will be posted in all facilities whenever possible.
4. Hand sanitizing stations will be made available in all facilities.
5. All participants/spectators/game personnel will wear a mask/face covering during the duration of the contest and maintain appropriate physical/social distancing of 6 feet at all times. Family groups are allowed to sit together. Players participating in the contest will not be required to mask at times when they are actively involved in competition or immediately recovering. All other times will require a face covering.
6. When a public address is available, announcements will be made throughout the contest reminding patrons of Covid procedures.
7. Visiting teams will need to submit a complete list of participants and game personnel that will be in attendance prior to arriving on site. This list should be accurate and will serve as verification that all participants and staff traveling to the event have been screened for Covid-19 symptoms and are displaying none. This list will assist in contact tracing should that become necessary.
8. All teams/players coaches are expected to follow MHSA’s guidelines for masking and social distancing when applicable throughout the duration of the contest.
Transportation/Overnight Trips:
1. The AA conference and GFPS has altered schedules to eliminate the need for overnight stays. At this point there will be no events that require teams to stay overnight. This is subject to change depending on post season schedules. The policy will be reviewed once a post season plan is released.
2. When traveling on a bus, GFPS athletic programs will strictly adhere to the following procedures:
a. Limit of 50 total occupants of bus- includes driver and coaches.
b. Coaches will develop a seating chart that remains as consistent as possible throughout the year.
c. Occupants will load the bus from back to front and exit the bus from front to back.
d. All occupants will “gel in” with hand sanitizer prior to getting on the bus each time.
e. All occupants will mask for the duration of the time on the bus.
f. Coaches will have a plan for meals that can be consumed outside/prior to getting on the bus.
g. Bus will be sanitized upon exit and before departure.
h. Parents can have their athletes travel with them as long as proper paper work is filed prior. Do not have more kids on the travel roster than what can be held in the facility or participate in the event/competition.
Spectators/Passes:
1. Each participant in uniform will be issued 3 passes to be distributed to parents/family members that can be used to gain admittance to the contest.
2. Passes will be numbered and recorded upon completion of the screening process prior to entry.
3. Passes will be valid for the entire season with the exception of play off contests.
4. Covid protocols and expectations will be printed on the back of the pass along with an acknowledgement of the inherit risk associated with attendance of the event.
5. Visiting fans will not be admitted to events except for cross town events in which both groups of fans will be allowed to utilize their provided passes, but seating arrangement will be separated. This policy will be reviewed periodically throughout the season to determine whether or not it is reasonable to allowed limited number of visiting spectators.
Concessions:
1. Concessions will not be offered at any district facility until further notice. This policy will be reviewed periodically throughout the season.
Event Workers:
1. All event workers will be masked at all times.
2. Only workers deemed essential for the management of the event/contest will be utilized.
3. Event workers will maintain a social distance of 6 feet at all times.
4. Hand sanitizer will be provided for event workers.
Locker rooms:
1. Visitors will be provided a locker room changing area large enough to accommodate the number of athletes in uniform.
2. Prior to another group inhabiting a locker room/change area, the room will be sanitized.
3. Students will be advised to adhere to social distancing recommendations while in the locker room/changing facility. Home teams will be encouraged to shower at home at the conclusion of the contest.
Specific Facility Management Plans:
Memorial Stadium
1. All participants will adhere to MHSA guidelines related to Covid related changes in game procedure.
2. All participants, spectators, event workers and essential game personnel will be required to follow the general event guidelines outlined above.
3. Sidelines will be restricted to 50 total players per sideline and shall not exceed 60 total individuals per sideline including essential game personnel- medical staff, ball boys, chain crew etc.
4. All individuals involved in the game will maintain appropriate social distancing from the extended coaching box (10 yd. line to 10 yd. line) and will be remain masked unless involvement in the contest is immediate.
5. No common hydration stations will be available except individual single cups of water that are pre filled.
6. Use of “dog houses” will be restricted to less than 50 total individuals who are masked at all times.
7. Cheer/spirit will be limited to 12 individuals plus coach(es) appropriately distanced on the North end of the Memorial Stadium apron/track.
8. A pep band, not to exceed 50 members will utilize the grandstands on the east side of the stadium and maintain appropriate social distancing while masking when necessary.
9. All fans/spectators will be seated on the West grandstand with a common entry point.
10. All fans/spectators will be required to sign in upon entry. This will be used to contact trace if necessary.
11. All games played at Memorial Stadium will be live streamed via the NFHS network.
CMR Fieldhouse (volleyball)
1. All participants will adhere to MHSA guidelines related to Covid related changes in game procedure.
2. All participants, spectators, event workers and essential game personnel will be required to follow the general event guidelines outlined above.
3. Courts will be set up with 1 court available in the Fieldhouse and 2 courts set up in the Auxiliary Gym.
4. Bleachers on the lower east side/bench side will remain in allowing for spacing of player area and score table.
5. Fans/spectators will be admitted with participant pass, but will be encouraged to exit the facility once their game has been completed.
6. Fans/spectators will be expected to follow the general rules for contests/games/athletic events.
7. All fans/spectators will be required to sign in upon entry. This will be used to contact trace if necessary.
8. Cheer/spirit will be limited to 6 individuals plus coach(es) appropriately distanced.
9. Pep band, not to exceed xx members may play, but will be placed in the upper mezzanine away from spectators and will maintain appropriate masking and social distancing when necessary.
10. All games played in the field house will live streamed via the NFHS network. When possible, games played in the Aux gym will be live streamed as well.
GFH Fieldhouse (volleyball)
1. All participants will adhere to MHSA guidelines related to Covid related changes in game procedure.
2. All participants, spectators, event workers and essential game personnel will be required to follow the general event guidelines outlined above.
3. Courts will be set up with 2 courts available in the Fieldhouse and 1 court set up in the Old Gym.
4. Fans/spectators will be admitted with participant pass, but will be encouraged to exit the facility once their game has been completed.
5. Fans/spectators will be expected to follow the general rules for contests/games/athletic events.
6. All fans/spectators will be required to sign in upon entry. This will be used to contact trace if necessary.
7. Cheer/spirit will be limited to 6 individuals plus coach(es) appropriately distanced.
8. Pep band, not to exceed 50 members may play, but will be placed in the upper mezzanine away from spectators and will maintain appropriate masking and social distancing when necessary.
9. All games played in the field house will live streamed via the NFHS network. When possible, games played in the Old Gym will be live streamed as well.
Seibel Soccer Park
1. All participants will adhere to MHSA guidelines related to Covid related changes in game procedure.
2. All participants, spectators, event workers and essential game personnel will be required to follow the general event guidelines outlined above.
3. GFH will utilize the pod of fields on the south end of the Seibel Soccer complex. CMR will utilize those on the north end.
4. Only players and essential game personnel will be allowed on the bench side of the soccer field.
5. Fans and spectators will be required to remain behind the “spectator line” opposite of the benches, masked and socially distanced.
6. Fans will be expected to enter the complex closest to their pod and remain in that pod for the duration of the game. Moving between the CMR pod and the GFH pod during the contests is prohibited.
7. All fans/spectators will be required to sign in upon entry. This will be used to contact trace if necessary.
8. An effort will be made to live steam games occurring at the complex via the NFHS network.
Anaconda Hills
1. All participants will adhere to MHSA guidelines related to Covid related changes in game procedure.
2. All participants, spectators, event workers and essential game personnel will be required to follow the general event guidelines outlined above.
3. Since Anaconda Hills golf course is not a GFPS facility, all participants etc. will be subject to their policies as well.
4. GFPS hosts 2 events at Anaconda Hills- the GF Invite and Cross town meet. For these events we will issue each student 3 passes similar to other sports. This would allow parents to gain entry to the event.
5. Those presenting passes will be encouraged/expected to view their student’s race and exit the facility immediately afterwards.
6. All fans/spectators will be required to sign in upon entry. This will be used to contact trace if necessary.