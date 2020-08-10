The Great Falls Public School Board has voted 5-2 to implement a Healthy, Safe, and Secure Schools Reopening Plan for the beginning of the 2020-2021 academic year during a declared state of emergency in response to the continued global Coronavirus pandemic. Superintendent Tom Moore says this is to ensure safe and successful learning for students.
"The health of our students and staff remains of the utmost importance through all of this," said Moore.
The board also voted to continue their Emergency Response plan for the beginning of the school year to keep all students and staff safe.
The plan includes 3 options offered to students: face-to-face learning, remote learning, or homeschooling.
Students who choose face-to-face learning will have modified class schedules to enforce social distancing and reduce the risk of spreading the Coronavirus during the day. Everyone must keep their distance from each other and wear masks on school grounds. Teachers will be trained to identify symptoms and will continue to monitor students throughout the day. Temperature checks will also be regularly implemented. Anyone showing symptoms will be asked to self-quarantine and not enter any school buildings. According to Superintendent Moore, all buildings will be cleaned and disinfected regularly.
Families who decide to continue with remote learning must fill out and submit an agreement that outlines expectations. All students will be receiving letter grades for the first semester even if they're learning at home. The school board has set up a Remote Learning Center at Roosevelt Elementary School for parents and students to get any help they need. GFPS also plans on setting up the Blackboard online system to make remote learning easier for students and staff.
You can find the fully approved back to school plan here.
The board has declared restrictions remain at a moderate risk, indicated as Yellow, or Phase 2 of reopening, where buildings can reopen and students can return to the classroom. Red references Phase 1, a critical risk, and Green indicates Phase 3, a minimal risk.
The board says they will continue to follow local public health guidelines and work with the Cascade City-County Health Department to adjust their reopening plans if necessary as the Coronavirus pandemic develops.
Parents can still take a survey concerning bus safety options. They have until Wednesday, August 12 to submit their response.
The first day of school for Great Falls Public Schools is Wednesday, August 26.