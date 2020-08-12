HELENA- Helena Public Schools’ opening of schools plan for the 2020/2021 school year was voted on and approved Tuesday night.
The draft version of the plan says in the span of 72 hours in March, they shifted their district to function entirely online and/or remote including teaching, learning, food services, technology services and other businesses and/or operations related to services.
Part of the planning process for the upcoming school year included a full consideration of the past spring as they worked to analyze what worked well, what did not go well and how they can improve the draft says.
Feedback was gathered from parents, which helped HPS put together a plan for the upcoming school year.
Some areas of note the draft says will be important to remember include:
Consistency is key
Frequent communication but within reason
Family connect = Student connection
Grace, understanding and flexibility
Over 140 volunteers came together to focus on the development of plans for eight interrelated areas beginning in mid-June and continuing to meet through the summer.
You can read the full opening of schools draft on the Helena Schools’ website here.