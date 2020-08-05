BOZEMAN, Mont. - With the coronavirus still looming, it's more important than ever to make sure your kids are ready to go back to school.
Madison and Tate Weller have two kids under the age of three, and little Benson - like every other two-year-old - can sometimes be a handful. It's impossible to get him to keep his mask on, so Madison avoids places where it's required or where he could infect others by not wearing a mask.
That plan doesn't quite work when it comes to hand washing, but Madison has gotten lucky with little Benson.
"He just enjoys being close to the sink," she says. "You know, if we stand him up on a stool or stand him up on a chair. Maybe we're easy enough still because he's so young, he just finds that to be kind of a novelty."
But it's not that easy for every parent, so here's a few simple tips to keep your little ones safe when they get back to school.
Start with the basics. We all know it's important to use warm water with soap for at least twenty seconds. To make that possible for your little one, make sure being at the sink is comfortable and - if possible - fun for them. You could choose their favorite color soap or a fun-looking bottle.
Second, experts say routine can be very beneficial. Get your kids in the habit of washing their hands every time that they sneeze, cough, or go the bathroom, before they eat, and when they're done being outside.
When you can't get to the sink, hand sanitizer works in a pinch.
If your child is pushing back, find a way to make the activity fun. Reward them for doing it right or with a good attitude, and compliment them when they do something well.
Perhaps more than anything else, make sure you're setting the example with hand washing.
Doing all of this for the next few weeks before school starts will help your little ones to keep the habits going, even when you're not around.