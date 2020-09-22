The Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees voted Tuesday night whether or not to move into phase two, allowing students to return to school five days a week.
The motion to move into phase two prompted over two hours of discussion, but in the end it passed with a vote of 7-2.
"Trustee Decker and trustee Old Person voted no, and all other trustees present at the meeting voted yes. So the motion carries."
Currently the schools are in phase one, meaning half of students go to classes Tuesday and Wednesday and the other half meet in person on Thursday and Friday. In phase two, all students will go to school five days a week but will have shortened school days.
The folks who were against phase two say with rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Montana and Missoula County, now is not the time to put more kids into small classrooms.
On the other side, folks were urging the board to think of single and working parents and those who have limited internet access. They argue these kids would get a better education if they were back in school full time.
Cindy Farr with the health department was also at the meeting and she said if proper social distancing is enforced kids could go back to school as long as the district has an exit plan if they see a spike of cases.
The current plan says they will reexamining their case count and their phase every week but does not specify how the district would change gears if they were to see more cases.
While phase two passed on Tuesday, students will not immediately return to school full time. During October they will have a modified phase one plan, slowly introducing more students to the classroom. Phase two will go into full effect at the start of the second quarter on November 9th.