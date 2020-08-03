The Montana School for the Deaf and Blind is sharing their reopening plans and some of the challenges they face.
Paul Furthmyre, Interim Superintendent and Principal plans on holding classes in person come August 24th, but they're preparing for every possible scenario to keep the kids healthy and safe.
"It's going to be a unique challenge for all of us. A lot of question marks out there right now. We could be one week into our semester and be asked to go back to a remote type of learning environment."
Now he’s planning to get 50+ students back on the same page.
"The challenge is going to be coming on campus, finding out who your new teachers are, building that relationship, then the teachers are going to figure out what learning they lost last year, where they're at."
He explains remote learning posed significant challenges at the end of last year, now they're working on breaking down those barriers from the start, "We want our kids to know, especially here at MSDB that they're loved, we want them to be cared for. We can do it in a way where they're provided their language. Some of the kids come from a home where they don't have sign language in the house. They could have been without sign since March or limited sign language."
Last year every single student had access to technology, "but not all students had access to someone at home that could get them either get connected to the the Wi-Fi or make sure they're logging into Google classroom."
Furthmyer says they'll start teaching everyone how to access tools online.
So far he's ordered close to $20,000 worth of personal protection equipment to keep students and staff safe, but much of it was placed on backorder. He hopes it all comes in time for the first day of school because his staff can't wait to get back in the classroom.
"It was very encouraging to be an administrator and have 90% of the staff say 'I want to be at work on campus."
Furthmyer hopes to hear back from parents by the end of Monday night so he and the board can finalize their first day plans by the end of the week. In the meantime, if you'd like pitch in items like hand sanitizer or masks, all donations can be dropped off to the front office at 3911 Central Ave in Great Falls.