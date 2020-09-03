MISSOULA, Mont. - Sentinel High School in Missoula says it was informed of a positive case of COVID-19 in the school by the Missoula City-County Health Department on Thursday.
Sentinel High Principal Ryan Rettig says the individual who tested positive was not in school facilities during the period of time when they would have been considered infectious.
MCCHD has started a case investigation and is in the process of conducting contact tracing to identify close contacts to the positive case. The health department says it has identified a small number of close contacts by talking with the confirmed positive case. Personal information about the confirmed positive case or close contacts will not be releases, as that information is protected by law.
Principal Rettig says based on the results of the case investigation, a school closure is not recommended.
Rettig says the school will follow MCCHD guidance and directions regarding individuals released from quarantine and/or isolation. The individual and any close contacts will also not be allowed back into school facilities until they are released from isolation or quarantine by the health department.
Below is a flier that was created for parents, regarding what to expect if there is a positive case in the school.