UM prepares for fall semester as COVID-19 cases rise

MISSOULA, Mont. - With new advice coming from the Missoula City-County Health Department this week, the University of Montana is working to prepare for the upcoming fall semester.
According to Paula Short with campus preparedness and safety, the university is working to get back to some normalcy while keeping students and staff safe from the coronavirus.
At this point, the plan is for classrooms to look more like they did pre-covid. However, the university is encouraging students to mask up indoors, especially if they aren't vaccinated, and custodians will be doing the same level of COVID-19 cleaning.
UM's Covid Response Team is working with the health department to stay on top of the latest guidance.
Right now, they're focusing on getting students and staff vaccinated with mobile clinics and incentives planned for back to school events.
However, the university does respect people's choice to not get vaccinated, Short said.
Jim Gibson, a cashier with UM Dining for nearly twenty years, shared how he's looking forward to seeing more people on campus.
"Since I've worked here for so long, I know quite a few of the different students that come in," Gibson said. "Surprisingly, a lot of them come in year after year, and you do kind of form friendships and bonds with some of them. So, I'm looking forward to seeing my students again."
Short echoed his excitement, saying UM is planning for a much more engaging year, but they do want to make everyone comfortable.
If students and staff are high-risk or not comfortable with in-person learning, accommodations can be made.
Students are encouraged to reach out to the Office for Disability Equity. Staff are encouraged to reach out to human resources.
Fall semester classes begin Monday, August 30.