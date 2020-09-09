GREAT FALLS - Great Falls High School is back in full swing after going through an intense cleaning after two confirmed coronavirus cases were reported.
Over Labor Day weekend, a team came in cleaned out the rooms and areas the infected individuals had gone into. They used sprayers and air machines along with UV lights to help make sure any trace of the virus was completely gone.
Now to make sure the virus stays away, some new cleaning measures are being put into place involving students and teachers.
“Students and mostly teachers are cleaning their desktops in between classes and using a disinfectant on them throughout the day,” said Brent Cutler, Assistant Supervisor of Buildings and Grounds.
When the last bell rings cutler and his team will come in to disinfect all the high touch areas and spray them down. In addition to all of their normal cleaning duties already assigned