HELENA, Mont. – A California man is traveling the country to help kids and young adults who face depression, and this week he is stopping in Helena.
Billy Gains founded the organization Battle of the Gains, and is now taking his campaign to the road.
In an effort to find resources to help people between the ages of 15 and 25, who are struggling with depression, Gains started the road trip back in March. Gains was inspired by his own battles with anxiety, as well as his friends, who would openly discuss their journey in dealing with depression...
"A lot of the things that helped me when I was dealing with going through school and especially with starting up the business was just to find mentors,” Gains said. “And so that's one of the initiatives that we want to start with Battle of the Gains across the country. We want to have chapters in every single state where people can reach out if they need help."
That is part of the reason why he says he's putting in the groundwork in each state. His goal is to create a national database for people to reach out for help no matter where they are. The website for Gains' tour says he will be in Helena between Wednesday, June 3 and Thursday, June 4.
However, the focus for Gains is to spread his message on his YouTube page, so there is no dedicated time and place he could be here in Helena over the next couple of days.
So, if you do want to meet him in person, we recommend reaching out to him here through his website.