MISSOULA - While many businesses in Montana have been forced to close amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Better Business Bureau is doing what they can to help businesses across Montana.
The BBB has launched a new website to break down what business owners need to know during this stressful time.
Missoula County is one of the counties in Montana that has extended their mandated closures of certain non-essential businesses until April 15. Missoula County has also added tattoo shops, beauty salons and massage businesses to the list of businesses mandated to close during this pandemic.
"Everybody's concerned about keeping their lights on, keeping their open signs flipped if they're able in whatever capacity that means," said Hannah Stiff, BBB Montana state director. "Whether that's offering services online or a drive through option, people just wanna know how to make that happen, so we are trying to address that need first and foremost at the Better Business Bureau."