  • Richard Tieman SWX Sports Reporter

"R" kids start football camp "Competition Day" off with a tug-a-war before participating in punt, pass, kick, and catch contests.

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Today was the final day of the Rustlers "R" Kids Football Camp, where 2nd - 5th graders got to compete in punt, pass, kick, and catch contests.

Check out the highlights and hear from some of the winners!

