BIG HORN COUNTY- A man in his 80s was reported to have died from COIVD-19 in Big Horn County.
The Big Horn County responds to Covid-19 Facebook page shared the news Saturday morning.
This is the second death in Big Horn County attributed to the virus according to the post.
Govenror Steve Bullock released the following statement on the death:
“With another tragic loss of life to COVID-19 and as we keep their loved ones in our hearts, we are again reminded that we are all neighbors in Montana and we have the responsibility to look out for one another. The virus is still here with us and we must act with the safety of our parents and grandparents in mind.”