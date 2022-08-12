GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Big River Ruckus is a sports, art, and music festival in the Electric City that started in 2021 and it's back this summer.

It's all happening August 12 and 13, 2022 at Elks Riverside Park across from the Missouri River.

Big River Ruckus was designed as a multi-day event brining together people both in the community and tourists visiting the city.

"This is two days, back to back. It's a time for folks to come experience Great Falls, stay the night, really experience the Missouri River, and all the things Great Falls has to offer," said Kellie Pierce, executive director of Downtown Great Falls.

