FARMINGTON, Utah - The Big Sky Conference President's Council (BSCPC) announced they are rescheduling the 2020 fall football season to take place during spring 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The health and safety of our students is our top priority, and ultimately that concern guided our decision-making process over the past few months as we explored every option regarding the 2020 football season,” Andy Feinstein, president of the University of Northern Colorado and chair of the Big Sky Presidents’ Council said in a release. “We recognize just how meaningful these opportunities are to the student-athletes, coaches, and staff throughout our conference, and empathize that they won’t be able to compete this fall for a Big Sky championship. We are eager to provide our football programs with that opportunity in the spring when it’s hopefully safer to be able to do so.”
According to Big Sky Conference's release, non-conference play for the conference's football programs is awaiting additional review. Big Sky Conference says they are discussing altered versions of conference football game dates for spring and "fully supports the NCAA shifting the FCS championship to the spring."
“This is the right decision for our member institutions, even though we realize how disappointing it will be for all who represent and care about Big Sky football,” Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said in the release. “We will now shift our attention to doing everything within our power to provide our football student-athletes and coaches with a conference schedule and a championship opportunity in the spring. We already have begun actively engaging our fellow FCS conferences and the NCAA to join us then for what will be a unique opportunity to return to competition and compete for an FCS championship.”
Big Sky Conference says they are allowing schools to resume allowed sports activities under their judgement as long as they are obeying NCAA legislation, campus policies, and local and state regulations. Big Sky Conference says they will examine other conference sports schedules and announce the final decision in the future.